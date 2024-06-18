Triple-A Reno placed Barrosa on its 7-day injured list June 11 with an unspecified injury.

Barrosa was on Reno's IL for about six weeks due to a hamstring injury before returning to action May 31, but he was shut down again just over a week later. It's unclear if Barrosa aggravated the previous hamstring injury, or if he's dealing with a new health concern. He's appeared in just 18 games for Reno this season, slashing .283/.389/.417 with one home run and three stolen bases across 72 plate appearances.