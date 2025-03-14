The Diamondbacks optioned Barrosa to Triple-A Reno on Friday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Barrosa has slashed .320/.433/.480 in 11 Cactus League games this spring but has also struck out 10 times in 30 plate appearances. Given Arizona's outfield depth, the 24-year-old never had much of a chance to make the Opening Day roster.
