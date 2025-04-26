Barrosa started in center field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 8-2 loss to Atlanta.

Barrosa made his first start (second appearance) since being called up from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. While primary center fielder Alek Thomas has hit well to start the season, including a small-sample 3-for-9 against lefties, the Diamondbacks remain reticent to use him against southpaws. The switch-hitting Barrosa will serve as the right-handed complement in center field. He had an .857 OPS over 105 plate appearances at Reno prior to his call-up.