The Diamondbacks recalled Barrosa from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
It's the corresponding roster move for Jake McCarthy, who has been optioned to Reno. Barrosa got a cup of coffee last season with the Diamondbacks, going 3-for-17 at the plate in eight games. He will operate as a reserve outfielder in Arizona.
