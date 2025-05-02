The Diamondbacks optioned Barrosa to Triple-A Reno on Friday.
The Diamondbacks decided to keep Tim Tawa around rather than Barrosa, who is 3-for-15 at the plate during his brief time in the majors this season. He'll play more regularly with Reno.
