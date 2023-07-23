The Diamondbacks recalled Herrera from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
He'll be back with the big club as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for fellow catcher Gabriel Moreno (shoulder), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Herrera will likely serve as the primary backup to Carson Kelly for however long Moreno is ultimately sidelined.
