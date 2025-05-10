Graveman (back) struck out one over a scoreless inning for Triple-A Reno on Friday.
This was Graveman's third rehab appearance overall and second with the Aces. He's allowed three hits and struck out three over 3.1 scoreless frames. Per MLB.com, the Diamondbacks could possibly activate Graveman following Friday's outing.
