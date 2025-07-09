Backhus will be pitching in high leverage spots going forward, after Shelby Miller (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo indicated he'll rely on multiple bullpen arms to close out games following Miller's injury. It started with Kevin Ginkel, who closed out Monday's game after Backhus and fellow rookie Juan Morillo worked the seventh and eighth innings. The manager said both rookies will "get their opportunity," although he didn't specifically say they would close games. The 27-year-old Backhus has a 1.86 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and three walks over 9.2 innings since his contract was selected early June.