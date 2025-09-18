Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks optioned Backhus to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Backhus has appeared in 32 games out of Arizona's bullpen this season, recording a 4.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 25.1 innings of work. He picked up his second save of the season in last Sunday's win over the Twins.
