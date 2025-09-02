Backhus allowed two runs on two hits over a third of an inning in Monday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to Texas.

Backhus entered the top of the ninth inning to close out Arizona's 5-3 lead but couldn't convert on the opportunity. He wasn't charged with a blown save, but it felt like one. The Diamondbacks' closer spot has been in flux since losing Justin Martinez (elbow), A.J. Puk (elbow) and Kevin Ginkel (shoulder) to injury.