Nelson allowed two hits over a scoreless 1.1 innings in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
Nelson needed one pitch to get out of a two-on jam created by Noe Ramirez in the sixth inning then had an eventful seventh. He worked around two singles, a wild pitch and an error during the inning that also featured Robinson Cano being ruled out when a batted ball struck him -- the second time a runner was hit by a batted ball during the game. Nelson has allowed three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 scoreless innings since being called up from Triple-A Reno.