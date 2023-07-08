Nelson will serve as the Diamondbacks' opener Saturday versus the Pirates, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.
It'll be his first opener assignment of the year. Nelson has registered a strong 2.76 ERA with 42 strikeouts over 32.2 innings of relief this season with Arizona, but he'll probably only be asked to handle a frame or two Saturday against Pittsburgh and offers little fantasy appeal.
