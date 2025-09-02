default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gurriel (lower body) was forced to exit Monday's contest against the Rangers in the top of the sixth inning, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Gurriel was hustling to a flyball in left center before awkwardly falling in the top of the sixth inning. Center fielder Blaze Alexander actually came up with the ball on a diving attempt, recording a lineout by Rowdy Tellez to end the frame. After remaining down for a series of moments, Gurriel required a cart to get off the field. He was able to put weight on his feet and get into the cart himself, but it's a rather significant turn of events regardless. More information on his status will likely come in the near future.

More News