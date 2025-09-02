Gurriel (lower body) was forced to exit Monday's contest against the Rangers in the top of the sixth inning, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Gurriel was hustling to a flyball in left center before awkwardly falling in the top of the sixth inning. Center fielder Blaze Alexander actually came up with the ball on a diving attempt, recording a lineout by Rowdy Tellez to end the frame. After remaining down for a series of moments, Gurriel required a cart to get off the field. He was able to put weight on his feet and get into the cart himself, but it's a rather significant turn of events regardless. More information on his status will likely come in the near future.