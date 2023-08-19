Gurriel (hip) went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Padres.

Gurriel missed one game with a bruised left hip. His double was the only extra-base hit for Arizona in the contest. The outfielder played at designated hitter Friday and may be there again for at least one of Saturday's two games after Sunday's contest was moved up to account for Hurricane Hilary. Gurriel is slashing .258/.306/.467 with 19 home runs, 64 RBI, 49 runs scored, 26 doubles and four stolen bases through 109 contests.