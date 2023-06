Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Gurriel has been battling right groin tightness, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

That explains why Gurriel missed Sunday's series finale versus Atlanta and is absent again from the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Nationals. He was checked out by team doctors Monday in Phoenix and the groin issue is considered minor. The 29-year-old could even be available off the bench Tuesday night in D.C.