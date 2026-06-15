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Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel: Poised for activation Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Diamondbacks are expected to reinstate Gurriel (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game against the Angels, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Arizona plans to option outfielder Ryan Waldschmidt to Triple-A Reno to clear a spot on the active roster for Gurriel, who has been shelved since May 23 due to a left hamstring strain. Gurriel looks to have made a full recovery from the injury after making three of his starts in left field during his five-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League last week, going 4-for-16 with a double and a walk during those contests.

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