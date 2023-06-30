Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Gurriel's sixth-inning home run was all the Diamondbacks could muster against Tampa Bay pitching. The team went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. He was a steady contributor over the first two months, but Gurriel has hit the skids in June. The 29-year-old is batting .177/.235/.342 over 21 games during the month.