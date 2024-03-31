Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total RBI in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday.

Gurriel helped Arizona get off to a fast start in the contest, doubling in a run in the first inning. He added a solo homer in the fifth for the team's final run. Gurriel has homered in each of the Diamondbacks' first three games of the campaign, and he's slashing a sizzling .462/.533/1.231 with eight RBI to go along with the trio of long balls.