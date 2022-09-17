Bumgarner (6-15) took the loss Friday versus the Padres. He allowed five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out two over five innings.

Four of the five runs on Bumgarner's line came via the home run. Brandon Drury took him deep twice and Austin Nola added a solo shot to account for most of the damage. Bumgarner has lost six of his last nine starts since his last win, yielding 42 earned runs in 48.1 innings in that span. The southpaw's ERA is up to 5.01 with a career-worst 1.48 WHIP and 107:48 K:BB through 152.2 innings across 29 starts. He's lined up for a brutally difficult road start versus the Dodgers next week.