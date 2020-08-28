Bumgarner (back) will throw a simulated game Saturday, Mark Faller of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner had thrown two simulated games and a bullpen session, leading to speculation about a pending return Saturday, but the team is exercising caution. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Bumgarner is "extremely close" to returning and will sit down with the left-hander following the sim game to map out the plan for Bumgarner's return.

