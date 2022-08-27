Bumgarner and Arizona pitching coach Brent Strom are still searching for a way out of the left-hander's recent slump, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Bumgarner said they've been "throwing a bunch of (expletive) against the wall trying to see what sticks," as he and Strom try to reverse a recent trend in which the pitcher's ERA is 7.53 over his last five starts (28.2 IP). The pitching coach hinted at toying with the idea of significant changes to Bumgarner's delivery, but they landed on stylistic tweaks, where the lefty gets more "tempo and rhythm and timing" between his upper and lower halves. It sounds like the team's at a loss to explain the issues plaguing Bumgarner heading into his next start Monday against the Phillies.