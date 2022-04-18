Melancon noted a mechanical adjustment following last Saturday's win over the Mets in which he recorded a save, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

With the help of pitching coach Brent Strom and physical therapist Ben Hagar, Melancon made a change with his "hip hinge," per Strom. "Instead of (his right knee) just being straight and falling, he would get into his back leg and that helped create a little bit better power through the middle of the body, which then works its way up the chain and helped his cutter a great deal, which was evident in (Saturday's) game." The reliever, who struck out two over a clean inning Saturday, had the best of his four outings. Melancon had a rough Cactus League, which he attributed to toying with new grips of some pitches. It's unclear if those spring training struggles may have also been due to shifting mechanics.