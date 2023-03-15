Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Melancon has not pitched since last Friday because he's "battling some fatigue," Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.
The manager stressed that Melancon is fine, and that he's "backing off" certain players when the need arises. Melancon's had a rough spring and should not be considered the Diamondbacks' sole closer.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Makes first scoreless appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Struggles again•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Roughed up in first outing•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Among many possible closers•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Earns 18th save•
-
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Mops up in loss•