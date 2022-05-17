Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Monday that Melancon remains the team's closer, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Recent performances prompted Lovullo to review Melancon's work, which included three losses and a blown save over a one-week stretch. "Melancon's our closer," Lovullo said. "If you look at the full body of work, he's saved seven games for us. He's had some hiccups. Every closer has them." It should be noted that Melancon has converted seven of eight save chances, and the worst of his results have come when pitching in a non-save situation.
