Diamondbacks' Michael Blazek: Shipped to minors
The Diamondbacks reassigned Blazek to their minor-league camp Monday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Blazek stuck around in big-league camp to the bitter end, but he was unable to usurp lefty T.J. McFarland for the final opening in the Arizona bullpen. The 29-year-old Blazek worked as a swingman in the minors with the Brewers organization last season, but it's expected that he'll work in relief on a full-time basis at Triple-A Reno in 2018.
