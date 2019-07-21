Nationals' Michael Blazek: To be called up
Blazek will have his contract selected by the Nationals on Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.comreports.
Blazek signed with the Nationals on May 13, but has not pitched in the major-leagues since 2017. His results at Triple-A Fresno have been mixed, as he has a 5.54 ERA but a 28:10 K:BB across 26 innings for the season. He is not currently on the 40-man roster.
