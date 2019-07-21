Blazek will have his contract selected by the Nationals on Sunday, Jamal Collier of MLB.comreports.

Blazek signed with the Nationals on May 13, but has not pitched in the major-leagues since 2017. His results at Triple-A Fresno have been mixed, as he has a 5.54 ERA but a 28:10 K:BB across 26 innings for the season. He is not currently on the 40-man roster.