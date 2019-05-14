Nationals' Michael Blazek: Picked up by Washington
Blazek had his contract purchased by the Nationals on Monday.
Blazek had been playing independent ball in the American Association, but he'll head to Triple-A Fresno after the Nationals bought out his contract. He last surfaced in the big leagues with Milwaukee during the 2017 season.
