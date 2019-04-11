Blazek signed a contract Thursday with the Lincoln Saltdogs of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Blazek will look to restart his career in the independent ranks after he was unable to secure a minor-league deal heading into 2019. The 30-year-old has appeared in 109 career games at the MLB level but pitched exclusively in the minors in the Diamondbacks organization last season, accruing a 4.05 ERA and 18:5 K:BB in 13.1 innings between three affiliates.