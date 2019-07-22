Nationals' Michael Blazek: Contract selected by Nationals
Blazek's contract was selected by the Nationals on Monday.
The 30-year-old has thrown 123 career big-league innings, recording a respectable 4.39 ERA. He's been out of the league since 2017. In 26 frames for Triple-A Fresno this season, he owns a poor 5.54 ERA.
