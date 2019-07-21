Blazek will not be called up for Sunday's contest as originally reported, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Dougherty's report suggests Blazek is still likely to join the team, though after Sunday's contest so the team can more easily make space on the 25-man roster. Blazek has posted a 5.54 ERA with Triple-A Fresno this season, though his 28:10 K:BB across 26 innings suggests he's deserved better results.