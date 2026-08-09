Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Cleared to rejoin rotation Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Diamondbacks confirmed that Soroka (glute) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's vrersus the Rockies at Chase Field, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Soroka has been on the shelf since June 20 while recovering from a strained left glute, but he needed just one rehab start to prove his health. The 29-year-old worked four innings and tossed 57 pitches in an outing Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out a batter. The Diamondbacks will likely keep Soroka's workload in check Monday in his first MLB start in over seven weeks, but he'll be a welcome addition to the rotation nonetheless. Prior to getting hurt, Soroka was experiencing a resurgence in 2026, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 82 innings with Arizona.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!