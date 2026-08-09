Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Cleared to rejoin rotation Monday

The Diamondbacks confirmed that Soroka (glute) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Monday's vrersus the Rockies at Chase Field, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Soroka has been on the shelf since June 20 while recovering from a strained left glute, but he needed just one rehab start to prove his health. The 29-year-old worked four innings and tossed 57 pitches in an outing Tuesday with Triple-A Reno, giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out a batter. The Diamondbacks will likely keep Soroka's workload in check Monday in his first MLB start in over seven weeks, but he'll be a welcome addition to the rotation nonetheless. Prior to getting hurt, Soroka was experiencing a resurgence in 2026, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 82 innings with Arizona.