Soroka (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list during Arizona's three-game series in Kansas City that begins Monday, MLB.com reports.

Soroka came out of four-inning, 59-pitch simulated game Friday without issue and is expected to join the rotation early in the week. Arizona is also expected to get Corbin Burnes (elbow) and Zac Gallen (elbow) back from the 60-day IL during the series in Kansas City, bringing the rotation back to full strength for the first time this season. Given that both Soroka and Gallen maxed out at around 60 pitches during their sim game Friday and aren't fully stretched out, the two could team up to pitch the final game of the series with the Royals on Wednesday.