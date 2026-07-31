Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Making rehab start Tuesday

Soroka (glute) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Soroka is slated to throw 4-to-5 innings and/or 50-to-60 pitches in the outing. It will be his first time appearing in a game since he went down with a left glute strain in late June. The right-hander could be ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks' rotation after Tuesday's start, though the club might prefer Soroka to get stretched out further before reinstating him. He boasts a 3.07 ERA and 79:17 K:BB over 82 innings covering 15 starts for Arizona this season.