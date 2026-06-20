Diamondbacks' Michael Soroka: Placed on injured list

The Diamondbacks placed Soroka on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a strained left glute.

Soroka suffered the injury while warming up for the second inning of Friday's game, putting a premature end to his start. He'll now be forced to sit out through the beginning of July, though he may still be able to make a few more starts before the All-Star break, depending on how quickly he can recover. Philip Abner was recalled from Triple-A Reno to give Arizona extra bullpen depth while the team sorts out its rotation plans.