Crismatt (2-0) earned the win Thursday over the Brewers, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits and a walk over 5.2 innings. He struck out two.

Crismatt stumbled out of the gate Thursday, giving up at least one run in each of his first three innings. However, the right-hander managed to limit the damage against the Brewers, ultimately coming away with his second win in three appearances this season. The 30-year-old Crismatt has allowed just three earned runs through his first 14.2 innings despite allowing 15 hits and five walks. He should remain in Arizona's rotation while Anthony DeSclafani (thumb) is sidelined. Crismatt's currently lined up to face the Rangers at home in his next outing.