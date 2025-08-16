The Diamondbacks plan to call up Crismatt from Triple-A Reno to start Sunday's game against the Rockies, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports.

Crismatt has worked almost exclusively as a reliever during his time in the majors, but he was a full-time starter with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Phillies system until he was released in early August. Over 19 starts with Lehigh Valley, he posted a 4.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 68:25 K:BB across 100.1 innings while averaging over five frames per outing. He covered just two innings in his first start with Reno on Wednesday, so he should be relatively fresh Sunday, despite pitching on three days' rest. Arizona is in need of a fifth starter after Anthony DeSclafani landed on the injured list Wednesday due to an injured thumb.