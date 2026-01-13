The Diamondbacks acquired Arenado and cash considerations from the Cardinals on Tuesday in exchange for Jack Martinez, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Arenado has agreed to waive his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a deal, and the Cardinals are expected to cover all but $11 million of what remains on the veteran third baseman's contract through 2027. An eight-time All-Star, Arenado has been in a steady decline offensively, concluding 2025 having slashed .237/.289/.377 with 12 home runs over 107 contests. He missed time with a shoulder issue, but Arenado finished the season healthy. Arenado -- who turns 35 in April -- will take over at third base in Arizona, which could push Jordan Lawlar to the outfield and Blaze Alexander to a utility role.