Arenado went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the White Sox.

Arenado has five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games. He's gone 12-for-30 (.400) with four homers and 11 RBI in that span. The third baseman had a bit of a slow start to the year, but he's rounded into form. Arenado is hitting .263 with a .724 OPS, four homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 22 contests.