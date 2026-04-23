Diamondbacks' Nolan Arenado: Perfect at plate Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arenado went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Wednesday's 11-7 win over the White Sox.
Arenado has five multi-hit efforts over his last eight games. He's gone 12-for-30 (.400) with four homers and 11 RBI in that span. The third baseman had a bit of a slow start to the year, but he's rounded into form. Arenado is hitting .263 with a .724 OPS, four homers, 14 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and no stolen bases over 22 contests.
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