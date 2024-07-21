Sewald allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Cubs.
Sewald hasn't allowed a run in his last five innings after opening July with three shaky appearances, all of which ended in blown saves. It appears he's gotten his troubles under control, and he's now 15-for-18 in save chances this season. Sewald has added a strong 3.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB through 23.1 innings.
