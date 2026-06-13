Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Collects save No. 16

Sewald struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to pick up the save in Friday's win over Cincinnati.

Sewald needed eight pitches to strike out Dane Myers to lead off the inning, but it took just five more offerings for Sewald to collect the final two outs and lock down his 16th save of the season -- good for fourth place in the National League. The 36-year-old righty has been much more effective recently than his 3.20 ERA might suggest, allowing just one run and striking out nine batters across his last 10 innings.