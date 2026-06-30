Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Dicey work in 19th save

Sewald allowed two runs on three hits without a strikeout or a walk in one inning to earn the save in Monday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Sewald allowed a solo home run to Heliot Ramos, and the Giants scraped together another run before he got out of trouble. This was has first save in two weeks, and he pitched just twice in between those save chances, allowing three runs over 1.2 innings. Brandyn Garcia was able to vulture a save chance after Sewald's shaky performance last Tuesday versus the Cardinals, but there's been no changing of the guard at the back of the bullpen. Sewald has a 4.50 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 30 innings while converting 19 of 20 save opportunities -- no other Arizona pitcher has more than one save.