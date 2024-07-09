Sewald blew a save against Atlanta on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one batter over one inning.

Sewald entered in the top of the ninth with Arizona holding a two-run lead and retired the first two batters he faced. However, he couldn't seal the deal, giving up a single followed by a game-tying two-run homer off the bat of Sean Murphy. The blown save was Sewald's third straight, and he's allowed seven runs on seven hits while serving up three homers over 1.2 innings during that span. Sewald had completed 17 straight scoreless appearances prior to the downturn, and manager Torey Lovullo confirmed after the contest that the veteran reliever will remain the team's closer for the time being, per Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic.