Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Earns 23rd save

Sewald earned the save in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on one hit and no walks with two strikeouts in the ninth inning.

Sewald was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and did so despite surrendering a solo home run to Jimmy Crooks. The 36-year-old has now converted 14 straight save chances dating back to May 17, though he's allowed at least one earned run in six of his past 10 appearances. On the season, he's 23-for-24 in save chances with a 4.58 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 40:9 K:BB across 35.1 innings.