Sewald threw a scoreless ninth inning in Saturday's spring game against Cleveland.

It wasn't a save situation, but manager Torey Lovullo gave Sewald a taste of the closer's role by having him enter the ninth inning. He has not allowed a run in six spring outings and appears ready for the regular season. The Diamondbacks have one more Cactus League game Sunday followed by a pair of exhibition matchups Monday and Tuesday, so Sewald could get one more outing before Thursday's Opening Day against Colorado.