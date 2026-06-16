Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Notches 18th save

Sewald earned a save against the Angels on Monday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out two batters over one inning.

Sewald entered in the ninth frame with Arizona up 4-2. He retired the first two batters he faced before Donovan Walton tagged him for a solo homer. Sewald was able to shake off the long ball, though, and struck out Oswald Peraza to slam the door shut. The veteran closer picked up his second save in as many days to push his season total up to 18, tied for third-best in the majors. Since his last blown save (May 13 versus Texas), Sewald has allowed just two runs across 12 appearances spanning 12 innings, going 9-for-9 in save chances during that span.