Sewald struck out one in a hitless and scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 6-3 win over San Francisco.

Sewald pitched for the first time in the three-game series versus the Giants and got his 11th save in 12 chances this year. The right-hander needed only 13 pitches to earn the save and has now converted two straight after blowing his first save of the season a week ago in Texas. The clean showing lowers his ERA to 4.15 with a 20:6 K:BB.