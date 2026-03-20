Arizona manager Torey Lovullo mentioned Sewald as a potential closer candidate Wednesday, Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports reports.

Lovullo has yet to name a closer and said he probably won't until the regular season begins. Sewald has the most experience of the bunch competing for the role. "I love where (Paul) Sewald is at," the manager said. "He's been throwing the heck out of the ball. We have other guys that have been doing the exact same thing. So, out of fairness to the group, I probably won't say anything until Opening Day." Those comments came after Sewald authored a fourth consecutive scoreless Cactus League appearance. Overall, he has allowed two runs over six innings (3.00 ERA) with zero walks and four strikeouts. Kevin Ginkel (11.81 spring ERA) and Ryan Thompson (6.14) are also among the relievers that could get save opportunities early in the regular season.