Diamondbacks' Paul Sewald: Secures 22nd save

Sewald picked up the save Sunday against the Dodgers. He struck out one across a perfect inning.

Sewald made quick work of the Dodgers in the ninth inning, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches (nine strikes) to secure the save. Despite a 4.24 ERA, the right-hander has converted 22 of 23 save opportunities this season while posting a 0.88 WHIP and 38:8 K:BB across 34 innings. Sewald ranks fourth among National League relievers in saves, trailing Mason Miller (25), as well as Jhoan Duran and Riley O'Brien (24 apiece).