Sewald was unavailable to pitch in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

The Diamondbacks carried a 1-0 lead into the ninth inning Sunday, but Sewald had been used the previous two games (33 pitches). The bullpen was severely shorthanded after manager Torey Lovullo used the same four relievers Friday and Saturday to win the first two games of the series. Justin Martinez, who also pitched on consecutive days (25 pitches), was unable to convert the save.