Smith batted leadoff and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Pirates.

This was the first time Smith hit leadoff for Arizona, which usually employs Josh Rojas atop the order against right-handers or Ketel Marte against lefties. It's unclear if this will a common practice going forward. Smith entered Sunday with a .349 OBP and 14.2 BB%.